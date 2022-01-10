Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement



January 10, 2022

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday.

Gettleman, 70, spent four years in the role with the Giants. The team was 19-45 in his tenure, including 4-13 this season.

He informed team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch of his intentions within the past few days and announced his decision to the players and coaches on Monday morning.

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise,” Gettleman said in a statement released by the team.

“We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them.”

Gettleman, who was the GM of the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17, previously worked with the Giants from 1998-2012 primarily as their director of pro personnel.

“We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise,” Mara and Tisch said in a joint statement. “He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement.”

The jobs of Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge were widely expected to be scrutinized by team ownership after New York missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

“It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field,” Tisch added separately. “We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”

The Giants have the fourth pick in the draft by virtue of their own record and they acquired the first-round pick of the Chicago Bears via trade during the 2021 draft. Chicago’s pick is No. 7 overall.

Judge, 10-23 as head coach of the Giants, reportedly ran a meeting with players Monday looking toward the future but the hold on his position could be subject to the approval of the next general manager.

–Field Level Media