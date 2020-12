December 11, 2020

ROME (Reuters) – Italian media reports citing the former chief executive of Vodafone Vittorio Colao as one of the candidates for the top job at Ferrari are groundless, a source close to Colao said on Friday.

Louis Camilleri retired with immediate effect as CEO of Ferrari late on Thursday, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Stephen Jewkes)