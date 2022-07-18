Reports: Fauci retiring by the end of Biden’s term

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:14 AM PT – Monday, July 18, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), announced he will retire from his post once President Joe Biden’s term ends in 2025. According to reports Monday, the nation’s highest paid unelected bureaucrat plans to retire before he can serve under an eighth administration.

Dr. Fauci is currently 81-years-old and has been working for the federal government for over 50 years. He has been at the NIAID since 1984 and has spent the majority of his career studying HIV, Ebola and other highly infections diseases. In 2020, Fauci became the face of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, where he advocated universal masking, economic lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

Meanwhile, government watchdog Judicial Watch is taking legal action against the Biden administration while seeking the records of NIH official Christine Grady, who is the wife of Dr. Fauci. In the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, Judicial Watch requests a court order the Department of Health and Human Services to produce Grady’s financial disclosure documents and other information.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch filed a FOIA lawsuit on behalf of American Transparency (https://t.co/h4AxlvT1ZF) against HHS for employment and financial disclosure records for the NIH chief of the Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics,Christine Grady. READ: https://t.co/fv7JoeCk6D pic.twitter.com/UxeNN82FhP — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) July 18, 2022

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the group has good reason to believe the documents will give Americans a fuller picture of Dr. Fauci’s conflicts of interest. The conservative watchdog has also filed two other suits seeking information from the Department of Health and Human Services and Dr. Fauci himself.