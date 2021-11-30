Reports: Cubs agree with C Yan Gomes on 2-year deal



The Chicago Cubs have reached an agreement with free-agent catcher Yan Gomes on a two-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The deal is for $13 million, per the reports.

Gomes, 34, hit .252 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs last season with the Washington Nationals and Oakland A’s, who acquired the backstop at the trade deadline in a five-player swap.

Gomes is a career .247 hitter with 117 home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays (2012), Cleveland Indians (2013-18), Nationals (2019-21) and A’s. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Nationals in November 2019.

He made the All-Star team in 2018 with the Indians and won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

–Field Level Media