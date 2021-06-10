Reports: Crime, Filth & Fear at Biden’s Border Camps

Trending

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, in Donna, Texas. A move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to shutter dozens of shelters housing about 4,000 migrant children is threatening to disrupt a national program offering care for minors who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday, June 2 2021, that it didn't intend to close any facilities but that it was "assessing" the Republican governor's late Tuesday disaster declaration. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, in Donna, Texas.  The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday, June 2 2021, that it didn't intend to close any facilities, but that it was "assessing" the situation. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Thursday, June 10, 2021

New reports have revealed unsanitary conditions and human rights abuses at Joe Biden’s border camps for illegal immigrants. According to NBC News, migrants complained about “neglect, filth and fear” that are rife in those facilities.

The illegal immigrants also said crime and kidnappings have become commonplace despite Biden’s promises to ensure their safety. The report pointed out human traffickers are lying to migrants by telling them Biden is welcoming them all into the U.S.

A separate report by BBC News found migrant children are also facing harsh treatment in Biden’s camps on U.S. soil. Back in March, border authorities encountered nearly 19,000 migrant children, which is the highest on record. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials confirmed these are the worst numbers seen in a fiscal year since 2006.

Meanwhile, the leader of Guatemala has continued to blame the Biden administration for the recent surge of illegal immigration at the U.S. border. During an interview Wednesday, President Alejandro Giammattei said the administration’s ”lukewarm” border stance has caused the ongoing and unwavering crisis.

His comments came after Giammattei met with Vice President Kamala Harris this week. He reportedly urged Harris to impose harsher penalties on human smugglers. The meeting came amid a new surge of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, which many have attributed to the undoing of a number of Trump-era immigration policies.

A Haitian migrant family looks to emerge from a rocky canal adjacent to a gap in the U.S. border wall in Yuma, Ariz., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

A migrant family looks to emerge from a rocky canal adjacent to a gap in the U.S. border wall in Yuma, Ariz., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

On top of that, a border gap located in Yuma, Arizona has become a major hotspot for illegal immigration. The large gap can be seen where the Colorado River once separated Mexico from the U.S.

