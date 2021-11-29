Reports: Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

November 29, 2021

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is the latest member of the organization to test positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The Cowboys placed starting right tackle Terence Steele on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The team said Steele would miss this Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to NFL protocols, along with the Cowboys’ offensive line coach, two offensive assistant coaches and two strength and conditioning assistants.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has missed the past two games in COVID protocols.

McCarthy, 58, is in his second season as the Dallas head coach. His Cowboys (7-4) have lost three of four heading into Thursday’s Week 13 game at New Orleans (5-6).

–Field Level Media