Trending

Reports: China flies military jets around Taiwan

A military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait as seen from the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China says it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the U.S. on issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait as seen from the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:16 PM PT – Sunday, August 7, 2022

China is sending military jets near Taiwan as part of its ongoing military drills prompted by Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to the island last week. The Chinese Military released video footage Sunday, showing heavy bombers and fighter jets apparently flying around Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense ministry said 20 Chinese aircraft and 14 warships conducted missions around the Taiwan Strait on Saturday afternoon.

China said the drills come in defense of its territorial integrity which it said was jeopardized by Pelosi’s recent visit. Experts pointed out that Taiwan may struggle to secure military aid in case of a Chinese takeover.

“Taiwan is not recognized as an independent country,” said retired Air-Vice Marshal Sean Bell. “It’s very close to China and as a result it seems highly unlikely that the west would come to the aid. It’s very difficult to conclude through all of this that China feel even more emboldened by the results and the fallout from this exercise.”

Taiwanese officials claimed the Chinese Military may be preparing for an “invasion” of the island, but international experts believe a major conflict is still unlikely. Beijing had repeatedly warned of a possible military reaction to Pelosi’s Taipei trip.

MORE NEWS: Ballot Issues Riddle Arizona Primary

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE