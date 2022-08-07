Reports: China flies military jets around Taiwan

OAN Newsroom

China is sending military jets near Taiwan as part of its ongoing military drills prompted by Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to the island last week. The Chinese Military released video footage Sunday, showing heavy bombers and fighter jets apparently flying around Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense ministry said 20 Chinese aircraft and 14 warships conducted missions around the Taiwan Strait on Saturday afternoon.

China said the drills come in defense of its territorial integrity which it said was jeopardized by Pelosi’s recent visit. Experts pointed out that Taiwan may struggle to secure military aid in case of a Chinese takeover.

“Taiwan is not recognized as an independent country,” said retired Air-Vice Marshal Sean Bell. “It’s very close to China and as a result it seems highly unlikely that the west would come to the aid. It’s very difficult to conclude through all of this that China feel even more emboldened by the results and the fallout from this exercise.”

China sends 20 more fighter jets and support aircraft near Taiwan joining 14 warships for an ‘air-sea operation’ in latest show of force. 158 Chinese warplanes have been launched over the past five days: Taiwan MoD — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 6, 2022

#BREAKING #CHINA #TAIWAN 🔴 CHINA :#VIDEO CHINESE TROOPS FIRED LIVE ARTILLERY SHELLS NEAR THE TAIWAN STRAIT DURING A MILITARY EXERCISE! While China maintains this is just an exercise, Taiwan has just scrambled fighter jets from the Chiayi Air Base. #BreakingNews #Military pic.twitter.com/JuWSaKMTnN — loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) July 30, 2022

Taiwanese officials claimed the Chinese Military may be preparing for an “invasion” of the island, but international experts believe a major conflict is still unlikely. Beijing had repeatedly warned of a possible military reaction to Pelosi’s Taipei trip.

