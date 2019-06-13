Reports: Celtics’ Irving changes agents, fueling Durant rumors



June 13, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving parted ways with his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler is expected to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Irving is set to opt out of the final year of his five-year contract to become an unrestricted free agent as of June 30, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Roc Nation also represents Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, fueling rumors that Irving and Durant hope to play with the same team.

Irving, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Cavaliers, was scheduled to make $21.3 million for the final year of the $94.3 million pact he originally signed with Cleveland. Irving, who won the 2016 championship with the Cavs, is a six-time All-Star who joined the Celtics for the 2017-2018 season.

Durant, whose Golden State Warriors trails the Toronto Raptors 3-2 in the NBA Finals, ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter of a Game 5 victory on Monday night in Toronto after returning for the first time since injuring his right calf in early May.

Durant, 30, tweeted out a photo of himself recovering in a hospital bed after surgery Wednesday in New York. He will be sidelined for up to 12 months.

Durant has to choose between taking his $31.5 million player option for the 2019-20 season and recovering with Golden State or going ahead and testing free agency this offseason. He also could wait and try free agency next summer.

The Knicks and Nets have both created enough space to pursue Irving, according to reports.

