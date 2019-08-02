Reports: CB Claiborne facing four-game ban



August 2, 2019

Free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne remains unsigned, but a looming four-game suspension could be the reason why.

According to reports, Claiborne is appealing a suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy.

Claiborne, 29, is still expected to find work this season.

The former Jets and Cowboys corner received tepid interest in the offseason, most recently visiting the Minnesota Vikings.

A 2012 first-round pick in Dallas, Claiborne spent the past two seasons with the Jets where he tallied 100 tackles and three interceptions over 30 games.