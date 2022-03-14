Reports: Bucs re-sign C Ryan Jensen to 3-year, $39 million deal



FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

March 14, 2022

With Tom Brady back in the fold, Ryan Jensen wasted little time re-committing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Pro Bowl center has agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to a tweet from agent Mike McCartney on Sunday night. The contract reportedly is for $39 million and includes $23 million in guaranteed money.

Brady announced earlier in the day that he is coming out of retirement to play a third season for Tampa Bay. The legendary quarterback will continue to benefit from playing behind Jensen, who made his first Pro Bowl this past season.

Jensen, 30, was originally a sixth-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2013. He helped Brady and the Bucs win the Super Bowl after the 2020 season.

–Field Level Media