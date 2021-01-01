Reports: Biden to roll back President Trump’s crackdown of China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to roll back President Trump’s crackdown on malicious Chinese practices.

During a press briefing on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Joe Biden would start a review of President Trump’s policies towards China. This includes the recent delisting of Chinese telecom firms from the New York Stock Exchange for stealing U.S. technology.

Tune in for a briefing with @PressSec Jen Psaki. https://t.co/dbxU3SVctI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2021

Critics speculated Biden would take a softer stance on China due to his corrupt business dealings with Beijing in the past.

Psaki said Biden would take a more comprehensive approach to Chinese relations.

“We’re starting from an approach of patience as it relates to our relationship with China,” Psaki said. “So that means we’re going to have consultations with our allies, we’re going to have consultations with Democrats and Republicans, and we’re going to allow the interagency process to work its way through, to review and assess how we should move forward with our relationship.”

White House's Psaki says there is an ongoing review of US relations with China and that a "comprehensive strategy and a more comprehensive approach" are needed. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) January 25, 2021

Psaki acknowledged the theft of U.S. technology by China, but she did not provide details on how Biden would counter such practices.