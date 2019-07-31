Reports: Bauer to Reds, Puig to Indians in three-team deal



Jul 30, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) watches the game against the Houston Astros from the dugout at Progressive Field. Following the game Bauer was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Jul 30, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) watches the game against the Houston Astros from the dugout at Progressive Field. Following the game Bauer was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Trevor Bauer was traded by the Cleveland Indians to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night as part of a three-team trade involving outfielder Yasiel Puig, multiple outlets reported.

According to several reports, the Reds get Bauer; the Indians get Puig from the Reds along with outfielder Franmil Reyes and pitcher Logan Allen from San Diego; the Padres get outfield prospect Taylor Trammell from the Reds.

Bauer was 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 185 strikeouts for the Indians this season. Not a free agent until after the 2020 season, the 28-year-old is making $13 million this season. Since starting his major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012, Bauer is 68-55 with 1,111 strikeouts and a 3.92 ERA.

Puig, who entered Tuesday’s play batting .255 with 22 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Reds, was involved in a brawl during Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The brawl happened just minutes after the trade was first reported, and while teams were going over medicals on the players involved, according to reports.

Bauer was drawing considerable interest even after his tantrum on the mound at Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, when he launched the ball over the center field fence as manager Terry Francona approached the mound to remove Bauer from the game. Bauer was fined — but not suspended — for his actions Tuesday by Major League Baseball.

Part of the math being done by the Indians’ front office in trying to make a deal involved the near imminent return of two injured starters: Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco.

Cleveland is making a run in the AL Central, trimming the Minnesota Twins’ lead to two games entering Tuesday. The Indians hold a wild-card spot and Kluber and Carrasco are both throwing and working out with the team.

Carrasco was placed on the disabled list on June 5 and later diagnosed with myeloid leukemia.

“I think we feel like the more he can do, one, it’s better for his brain, his outlook, being around the team and keeping him going,” Francona said. “And then, if there is a time where everybody says that he can pitch, he won’t have been that far off, because he’s been throwing. So that’s kind of the idea. To speculate I don’t think is fair to him. We’ve just been trying to be supportive.”

Kluber has just started throwing breaking balls and Francona said his recovery is advancing as Kluber works his way back from a May 1 fractured forearm.

Danny Salazar, an All-Star in 2016, will make his first start this season on Thursday as a “modified opener.” Salazar is not stretched out after missing the start of the season and undergoing a scope on his shoulder, but could be back in the rotation for the stretch run if all goes well.

