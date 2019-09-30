Reports: Angels manager Ausmus’ job uncertain



FILE PHOTO: Sep 14, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus (12) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Sep 14, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus (12) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

September 30, 2019

First-year Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus is not guaranteed to return for the 2020 season, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

ESPN reported Ausmus could lose his job, as the team’s leadership has reviewed his status in recent days. The Athletic reported the Angels are “still evaluating all aspects” of the team, which went 72-90 this season.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that the team would be interested in moving on from Ausmus if it could hire Joe Maddon. On Sunday, Maddon announced with the Chicago Cubs that the sides are mutually parting ways as his contract expires.

“I have a contract,” Ausmus told reporters after Sunday’s 8-5 home loss to the Astros in the regular-season finale. “That’s the only thing I know.”

Ausmus, 50, was hired by Los Angeles last October after being an assistant to general manager Billy Eppler in 2018. He had previously managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17, going 314-332.

Ausmus was hired to replace Mike Scioscia, who spent 19 years leading the Angels, including to a World Series title in 2002.

Maddon was with the Angels’ organization in various capacities — including as a player, scout, coach and interim manager — from 1975 to 2005. As interim manager, he went 27-24 across two separate stints in 1996 and 1999.

Maddon has since spent nine years leading Tampa Bay and five leading Chicago, including winning a World Series title with the Cubs in 2016. He has a career record of 1,252-1,067.

–Field Level Media