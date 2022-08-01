Reports: Al-Qaeda leader killed in Kabul drone strike

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:36 PM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

The Biden administration claimed they have killed the latest leader of Al-Qaeda in Kabul. According to reports Monday, citing unnamed intelligence sources, the CIA conducted a “successful drone strike” that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

“I authorized a precision strike that would remove him from the battlefield, once and for all,” stated Biden.

On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 1, 2022

The operation marked the first publicly announced CIA strike in Afghanistan since Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal of US forces last year. Al-Zawahiri took over as General of Al-Qaeda in 2011 shortly after Osama Bin Laden was killed in his Pakistani hideout. President Joe Biden said the Al-Qaeda leader “was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11” and “was the mastermind behind the attacks against Americans, including the bombing of USS Cole in 2000.”

I’m addressing the nation on a successful counterterrorism operation. https://t.co/SgTVaszA3s — President Biden (@POTUS) August 1, 2022

Biden confirmed no civilian casualties during the drone strike that took out Zawahiri. His death comes as a heavy blow to international terrorism and it may reduce competition between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda in the Afghan powerplay.

The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. Tonight we made clear: No matter how long it takes.

No matter where you try to hide.

We will find you. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2022

Senior Haqqani Taliban figures were aware of Zawahiri’s presence in the area, the official said Monday, in “clear violation of the Doha agreement.” They even took steps to conceal his presence after Saturday’s successful strike, restricting access to the safe house and rapidly relocating members of his family, including his daughter and her children who were intentionally not targeted during the strike and remained unharmed. The US did not alert Taliban officials ahead of Saturday’s strike.

Zawahiri just turned 71-years-old.