UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Tuesday, May 24, 2022

In his latest investigation for the Daily Caller, reporter Jorge Ventura traveled from Mexico to the U.S. with illegal migrants trying to make it to the U.S.

One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Ventura about the dangerous trek they’re willing to take and the effects it’s having on our border security.

