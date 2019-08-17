Report: Wiggins loses sneakers, luggage in burglary



FILE PHOTO: Mar 6, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Mar 6, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

August 17, 2019

A Los Angeles home belonging to Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins was robbed this month, but the burglar or burglars only made off with about $1,000 worth of shoes and luggage, according to TMZ.

The gossip site reports that Wiggins, in town for offseason workouts, only lost a pair of casual Nikes and some luggage. A rental Cadillac Escalade was also stolen, but it was recovered shortly after.

Jewelry and other valuables were reportedly left behind, prompting authorities to dub it “amateur hour.”

Wiggins, the 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year, has four years remaining on a five-year, $147.7 million deal with the Timberwolves.

The 24-year-old averaged 18.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, his fifth in the league.

–Field Level Media