Impeachment articles delivered to Senate, House appoints managers to oversee the prosecution

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

The next phase of impeachment is officially underway as the articles are set to be formally be read and presented to the Senate. Chief Justice John Roberts will be sworn in and he will then swear in all 10 senators as jurors. The full Senate trial is expected to begin next Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed-off on the articles Wednesday before the seven impeachment managers walked them through the Capitol Building to the Senate. This comes after Pelosi waited weeks to transfer the articles and move onto the next phase of the process.

“Madam Speaker, pursuant to House Resolution 767, I now send to the desk a resolution anointing and authorizing managers for the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump,” stated Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.)

The House of Representatives named managers in the Democrats’ case against President Trump, which paved the way for an impeachment trial to begin in the Senate. Speaker Pelosi named seven lawmakers Wednesday, who will oversee the prosecution in the trial.

“Today (Wednesday) is an important day because today is the day that we name the managers who go to the floor to pass the resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate,” she stated.

Pelosi chose Democrat Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff. The speaker said she chose the lawmakers not based on their abilities as litigators, but based on their comfort in the court room.

#NEW on #OANN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the list of seven "managers of the impeachment trial" which include Congressmen Adam Schiff & Jerry Nadler https://t.co/0BaV7Xx6bu — Rachel Acenas (@RachelAcenas) January 15, 2020

Republicans in the lower chamber, including Georgia congressman Doug Collins spoke out against the resolution. He made the following comments regarding the move:

“This is all they wanted, it was a political impeachment. They said he is impeached for life. This shows the true motivation, I believe, of the other side: it is their dislike for this President and the good work he is doing.”

The resolution passed mostly along party lines with one Democrat, congressman Collin Peterson of Minnesota, siding with Republicans on the “no” vote. Nine lawmakers did not cast a vote at all. The House managers will now bring their case to the Senate.

Meanwhile, White House officials are bracing for a “quick” trial in the Senate and said they expect it to last no more than two weeks. Top administration officials believe President Trump is overwhelmingly winning in the impeachment case.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said the president is not worried about the trial and believes Democrats’ case for impeachment is blatantly political.

“The whole process has been proven, to this point, to be a sham and illegitimate.,” he stated. “The president has done nothing wrong, the articles of impeachment don’t even allege a crime.”

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani has called on the Senate to dismiss the articles. He stressed that before the Senate trial could proceed, the articles of impeachment must be analyzed to see if they allege an impeachable offense. If they fail to do so, Giuliani said proceeding with the trial would amount to unconstitutional abuse of authority.