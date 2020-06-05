Report: White House considering President Trump speech on racism and unity in America

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:52 AM PT — Monday, June 8, 2020

President Trump is considering giving a speech on race and unity amid ongoing national unrest, following the death of George Floyd.

While the president has shared sympathies over the tragic death of Floyd on multiple occasions, he has yet to address the issue of racism in America.

Members of the presidents staff have reportedly been discussing plans for the speech. During an interview Sunday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson hinted at the possibility.

“I believe your going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail,” he stated. “And I ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time.”

The speech has yet to be confirmed and the White House has not commented publicly on the possibility. Meanwhile, President Trump has called for law and order amid a nationwide push to defund police departments.

LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

The tweet came after the Minneapolis City Council voted to disband the city’s police department on Sunday.

A veto-proof majority of the MPLS City Council just publicly agreed that the Minneapolis Police Department is not reformable and that we're going to end the current policing system. — Council Member Alondra Cano, City of Minneapolis (@MplsWard9) June 7, 2020

In an interview Monday, Council President Lisa Bender was asked what happens if someone finds themselves in need of police help. She responded by stating that she hears those concerns “loud and clear,” but said they come “from a place of privilege.”

She added that for the immediate future, the council needs to “lean into” whatever changes they can make.