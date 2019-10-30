Report: Whistleblower possibly identified, attorneys caution against speculation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

New developments are surfacing in the impeachment inquiry. Media company RealClear Politics claimed Wednesday there’s strong evidence that the alleged whistleblower could be Eric Ciaramella.

Ciaramella is a registered Democrat who previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan. His name has been tossed around on social media platforms for weeks and is known by many on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve heard the name. CNN has the name. The White House has the name. House Intel Committee has a name. Who is this guy being protected from? — The American people.” — Fred Fleitz, NSC Chief of Staff

Ciaramella left the National Security Council in 2017 to return to the CIA. An official interviewed by RealClear Politics said Ciaramella has been accused of working against the president.

Following the release of the report, Ciaramella’s legal team issued a statement. Attorneys Mark Zaid and Andrew Bakaj said they can “neither confirm nor deny the identity of the Intelligence Community Whistleblower.” They went on to caution against speculation, claiming that it can cause harm to any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower.

“Disclosure of the name of any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower places that individual and their family in great physical danger,” read the statement. “Such behavior is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless.”

This is developing news. One America News has not confirmed this information.