Report: WH considered blocking migrant children from enrolling in public schools

UPDATED 3:25 PM PST – Sat. August 17, 2019

The Trump administration reportedly considered implementing a new rule, that would have blocked illegal immigrant children from attending public schools in the U.S.

Bloomberg reported Saturday that Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller spearheaded the idea, and pushed for it as a way to deter illegal migration to the U.S.

The proposal was ultimately scrapped, as it would have violated a supreme court ruling, that guarantees all U.S. residents access to public school regardless of their citizenship status.