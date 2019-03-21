Report: Wasteful federal spending increases 16% in 2018

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:19 AM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

A new report is detailing the massive scale of wasteful spending by federal government agencies.

According to a report from the government transparency group ‘OpenTheBooks,’ federal agencies ramp-up unjustified spending every September at the end of the fiscal year.

The data is suggesting the Defense Department alone spent $97 billion last September, its largest monthly total, on things ranging from leather chairs to lobster and crabs.

Researchers say federal agencies are spending the remaining funds on their balance to prevent a decrease in their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

For their part, GOP officials have said the administration must ramp-up efforts to battle wasteful spending.

“In previous reports we’ve outlined about $800 billion in waste that we could actually save money in the long-term,” stated Senator James Lankford. “So, there are a few examples…about the money that was spent on studying Soviet-era wines that I can understand why wine industry would pay for that, I don’t understand why taxpayers would pay for that.”

Meanwhile, wasteful spending is reportedly getting worse as it increased by 16-percent last year and by 39-percent since 2015.