Report: Warriors to offer Thompson five-year, $190 million max deal



FILE PHOTO: Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. The Golden State Warriors won 106-105. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. The Golden State Warriors won 106-105. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

June 28, 2019

The Golden State Warriors are expected to offer All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson a five-year, $190 million max contract this Sunday when free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to ESPN, Thompson and his agent, Greg Lawrence, have said over the past year that the 29-year-old guard would return to Golden State if offered the full five-year max deal, which appears to be on track, according to league sources.

The five-time All-Star suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but Wojnarowski reports that the Warriors are committed to keeping Thompson out of free agency as the team transitions into its new San Francisco arena.

Thompson was selected 11th overall by the Warriors in the 2011 draft. In eight seasons with Golden State, he’s averaged 19.5 points and has a 41.9 3-point shooting percentage. Last season he averaged 21.5 points and shot 40.2 percent from behind the arc.

The Warriors have won three championships and reached five NBA Finals with Thompson.

Also on Friday, Golden State announced multi-year contract extensions for general manager Bob Myers and chief operating officer Rick Welts.

Myers, who has also served as president of basketball operations for three years, has served eight seasons as GM. Welts joined the Warriors organization in September 2011, after spending nine years in Phoenix Suns’ front office.

Earlier this month, the Warriors reached a fifth straight NBA Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6. They won back-to-back titles in 2017-18.

–Field Level Media