Report: Vindman told to keep quiet

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:23 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

A key witness in Democrats’ impeachment effort is claiming he was told not to talk about the phone call between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents. A Friday Politico report said National Security Council official Alexander Vindman was given the advice by White House lawyer John Eisenberg.

The July 25th phone call is at the center of Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president. Vindman said it was his job to coordinate interagency procedures. The Army officer said he raised concerns about President Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. While testifying before the House this week, he reportedly claimed that the call transcript was missing key information.

“I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” stated Vindman. “I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play — which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained.”

Since his testimony, the officer has been on the receiving end of attacks. Republican lawmakers came to his defense.

“We need to make sure we are abiding by the Constitution,” stated Representative Liz Cheney. “Just because the Democrats refuse to do that doesn’t mean that we ought to let ourselves be drug down to the level at which they’re operating – we won’t do that as Republicans.”

Vindman allegedly also told lawmakers he didn’t view the command as evidence of a cover-up. His colleague Tim Morrison said members of the National Security Council feared leaks, which could explain the official’s remarks.