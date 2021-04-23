Report: USPS monitoring Americans’ social media posts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:33 AM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

A recent report reveals the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) seems to be spying on Americans’ social media posts.

Yahoo News published parts of a government bulletin on Wednesday, which details a section of Postal Service’s law enforcement arm known as the Internet Covert Operations Program (ICOP).

According to the document, ICOP monitors “inflammatory” posts made by those planning protests. The surveillance effort involves analysts combing through social media sites looking for posts deemed threatening, which are then sent to other government agencies.

Political commentator Glenn Beck said he is disappointed, but not surprised to find out the Postal Service is spying on American citizens.

I'd really like to know what authority the U.S. POSTAL SERVICE has to monitor the internet. #Istandwiththepolice, but I deeply question #iCOP pic.twitter.com/9sv25Mk06Z — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 22, 2021

The USPS has issued a general statement about ICOP and claimed it’s set up to assess threats to its own employees. Meanwhile, 30 Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Postmater General Louis DeJoy demanding answers. An Oversight Committee hearing on the matter occur be in the near future.