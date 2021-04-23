Trending

Report: USPS monitoring Americans’ social media posts

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:33 AM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

A recent report reveals the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) seems to be spying on Americans’ social media posts.

Yahoo News published parts of a government bulletin on Wednesday, which details a section of Postal Service’s law enforcement arm known as the Internet Covert Operations Program (ICOP).

According to the document, ICOP monitors “inflammatory” posts made by those planning protests. The surveillance effort involves analysts combing through social media sites looking for posts deemed threatening, which are then sent to other government agencies.

Political commentator Glenn Beck said he is disappointed, but not surprised to find out the Postal Service is spying on American citizens.

The USPS has issued a general statement about ICOP and claimed it’s set up to assess threats to its own employees. Meanwhile, 30 Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Postmater General Louis DeJoy demanding answers. An Oversight Committee hearing on the matter occur be in the near future.

MORE NEWS: Ga. Report: Zuckerberg group donated to secretary of state office

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE