Report: Uber testing audio recording safety feature in Brazil, Mexico

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Uber will start recording audio during rides as part of a push to increase safety for riders. The Washington Post reported the feature will let users opt-in for trips and comes with a warning that journeys can be recorded.

Neither riders nor drivers will be able to listen to the recordings, but the audio can be provided to law enforcement upon request. After a trip, riders will get a chance to report a safety incident and send it to Uber. The feature will be tested in Brazilian and Mexican cities next month.

Over the past few years, hundreds of Uber passengers and drivers have alleged a sexual assault took place during their ride. Uber has launched a series of safety features to help combat these incidents, including background checks for drivers, live location sharing and the RideCheck feature – which alerts passengers when their trip has gone off course.