Report: U.S. minimum wages to rise in 2020

UPDATED 1:13 PM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

A series of states will kick off the new year by raising their minimum wages. Monday reports said about 20 states and dozens of cities are planning to raise their workers’ wages starting on January 1st.

From California to Maine, nearly 6.8 million minimum wage employees can expect an hourly increase ranging from 10 cents to $1.50.

States are trying to move the ball on this issue as Democrats struggle to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“I know that many of my employees need to watch every penny to make it in our world,” said Ruth’s Parkside Café owner David Tate. “I want this to be a really good place to work.”

Meanwhile, reports said some workers in states like Massachusetts will see their wages rise to $15 an hour by 2023.