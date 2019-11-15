Trending

Report: Trump administration delays vaping ban

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:15 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

The Trump administration is delaying plans to crackdown on vaping as it considers the potential impact on jobs. A recent report by Bloomberg said Health Department officials were prepared to introduce a proposal two weeks ago that would ban most flavored products.

The president said details will be released this week as the White House finalizes a plan. He added he would be meeting with industry and medical experts to discuss the matter — though those discussions have yet to happen.

In September, the administration floated a ban on products to curb vaping among kids.

However, concerns from business owners and conservative activists led the president to weigh a number of factors.

“We’ll be coming out with something next week, very important, on vaping. We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we’re going to have an age limit of 21 or so. We have a lot of people to look at, including jobs – it’s become a pretty big industry.”

– Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

As the administration considers regulation on vaping, officials are reportedly leaning toward age restrictions on the sale of products rather than an outright ban.

