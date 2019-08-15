Report: Trump admin. aims to shift money to ICE amid border crisis

OAN Newsroom

House aides and a congressional office claimed this week that the Trump administration is looking to allocate funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to ICE from other department accounts. While it remains unclear which departments are expected to have money redirected, this follows a similar move last year when the DHS allocated approximately $170 million to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Those funds were used to help with the removal and detention of those who were in the country illegally.

Reports from last year’s reallocation of funds mentioned the Department of Homeland Security is allowed to move money in which ever way it sees fit with the approval of Congress. However, chairwoman Nita Lowey from the House Appropriations Committee said it is unlikely House Democrats will be in support of the reallocation.

Meanwhile, the move comes as the Trump administration continues to crack down on illegal immigration. It also follows a series of ICE raids in Mississippi, which resulted in more than 600 arrests.

“I want people to know that if they come into the United States illegally, they’re getting out. They’re gonna be brought out, and this serves as a very good deterrent. If people come into our country illegally, they’re going out. They’re not coming in illegally and staying. We have bad laws.”

— President Trump

At this time there has been no confirmation on what the newly allocated money would specifically be used for.