Report: Titans WR Brown (knee) could miss multiple games

September 17, 2020

Tennessee Titans standout wide receiver A.J. Brown did not practice Thursday and could miss multiple games with a knee bruise, ESPN reported.

Brown is likely to be “week to week,” per the report.

Starting wideout Corey Davis (hamstring) was limited Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice.

However, OLB Vic Beasley was a full participant in practice for the first time since joining the team.

Davis led the team in the Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos with seven catches for 101 yards. He and Brown both had eight targets, with Brown reeling in five catches for 39 yards.

Brown had a tremendous rookie season in 2019, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Davis, in his fourth season with the Titans, had 43 catches for 601 yards and two TDs last season.

The Titans promoted Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad on Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Taylor Lewan (illness) did not practice Thursday, and RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) was downgraded to limited after full participation Wednesday.

Edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Beasley were both upgraded to full participation while starting cornerback Malcolm Butler (quad) was an addition to the injury report. He was limited.

Beasley is on track to make his Titans debut Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

–Field Level Media