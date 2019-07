OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:54 AM PT – Tuesday, July 16 , 2019

According to a report in The Washington Examiner, Representative Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) sent her staffers into Mexico to coach migrants on how to exploit loopholes in federal policies. This includes teaching them to pretend not to understand Spanish, and to claim medical conditions that require attention.

