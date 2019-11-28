Report: Strong consumer spending, GDP lowering recession risk

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

The latest macroeconomic data is suggesting the chances of a U.S. recession have reduced in recent weeks due to steady consumer spending. According to a recent poll by Morning Consult, consumer confidence has rebounded over the past four weeks due to ongoing job creation, gains in wages and a soft price inflation.

The trade deal with China is still unclear, but consumers and investors remain confident in the future. Find out why: https://t.co/UKjrpyuO7p pic.twitter.com/jXzXYlRhfJ — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 27, 2019

Retail sales have also increased going into the holiday shopping season, beating previous expectations. Consumer spending makes up for roughly 70 percent of America’s GDP growth. Many experts have tied the ongoing stable expansion to President Trump’s economic policies.

“I think on the whole, this economy has been remarkable. It’s taken the headwinds of the trade wars pretty successfully…and we’re still chugging along at roughly two percent. I think that’s an accomplishment.” – Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum

A separate report from S&P Global found the probability of a U.S. recession in the coming year has dropped from 35 to 30 percent since August of this year.