Report: Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) reacts after breaking up a pass on fourth down in the end zone against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) reacts after breaking up a pass on fourth down in the end zone against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

November 15, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Monday.

Fitzpatrick, 33, joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Roethlisberger tested positive Saturday and missed the Steelers’ 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions the following day.

Fitzpatrick’s status for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers is in jeopardy, especially if he’s unvaccinated. If that is the case, he’ll have to be out at least 10 days. If vaccinated, he needs to be asymptomatic and return two negative tests 24 hours apart to be able to play.

Roethlisberger, who is vaccinated, would get cleared to return for Week 11 under the same scenario. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger was symptomatic last Saturday, prompting the test.

Fitzpatrick has started all nine games this season for Pittsburgh, racking up 64 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Fitzpatrick has 11 interceptions in 57 career games (52 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2018-19) and Steelers. He has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors the past two seasons.

–Field Level Media