Report: State Department officials to testify on Giuliani’s Ukraine policy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Two State Department officials are visiting Capitol Hill to testify on Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine policy. Catherine Croft and Chris Anderson appeared before the House impeachment committees on Wednesday.

In his opening statement, Chris Anderson said former National Security Adviser John Bolton warned him about Rudy Giuliani. Bolton allegedly claimed Giuliani was an obstacle to maintaining positive relations with Ukraine. Bolton has since been invited back to testify before lawmakers in November.

Anderson also alleged that the White House blocked the State Department from issuing a statement condemning a Russian attack on Ukrainian ships. Special Envoy Kurt Volker would eventually send a tweet addressing the situation.

Russia rams Ukrainian vessel peacefully traveling toward a Ukrainian port. Russia seizes ships and crew and then accuses Ukraine of provocation??? — Kurt Volker (@SpecRepUkraine) November 26, 2018

Catherine Croft testified that she received several calls from lobbyist and former Congressman Robert Livingston, who allegedly pressured her to fire ousted former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. She said Livingston described the ambassador as an “Obama hold-over” and an associate of George Soros. Livingston has denied the accusations.

Around the same time, the president’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Russia appeared for a confirmation hearing in the Senate. John Sullivan confirmed the House testimony from former Ambassador Yovanovitch.

Sullivan did not dispute that he told the former ambassador there was a “concerted campaign” to force her out. He alleged the effort was led by President Trump. Sullivan was then asked about Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to force the removal of the ambassador.

“My knowledge in the spring and summer of this year about any involvement of Mr. Giuliani was in connection with a campaign against our ambassador to Ukraine,” stated Sullivan.

He added that he was not aware of any efforts from the president to solicit investigations into the Bidens from any foreign government.

Prior to the depositions, Congressman Jim Jordan blasted Adam Schiff for Tuesday’s hearing. The chairman reportedly blocked the GOP from asking certain questions about the whistleblower.

“Yesterday, Mr. Schiff felt that even though he gets to subpoena the witnesses and decide who comes in, only his questions and the majority’s questions get answered,” stated Jordan. “Hopefully the witness will get to answer our questions today.”