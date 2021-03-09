Report: Sixth woman accuses N.Y. Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Yet another woman came forward accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment, and is reportedly a current staffer. That’s according a bombshell report by the Albany Times Union on Tuesday.

The latest accuser, whose identity is being held by the outlet, is reportedly a member of Cuomo’s executive chamber staff.

The report said the woman alleged Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year at the governor’s mansion where she was called to work. However, Cuomo has refused to step down and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

“The answer here was let’s have an investigation and then get the facts on the actual allegation. That’s the smart way,” Cuomo stated. “We have an allegation. Let’s find out what the facts were. You can allege something might be true might be not true. ”

In the meantime, GOP state legislators have taken steps to remove Cuomo from office amid growing calls for his resignation.