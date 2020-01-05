Report: Several rockets fired inside Green Zone near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:12 PM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

Several rockets have reportedly been fired into the Green Zone near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Sunday reports, which cited Iraqi security forces, said two to three Katyusha rockets fell in and around the zone on Saturday.

Following the incident, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement.

“The night of January 4th, two rocket attacks occurred near Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops in Baghdad and Balad. The International Zone took indirect fire that landed outside of Coalition facilities and potentially harmed Iraqi civilians. No Coalition troops were harmed. We have increased security and defensive measures at the Iraqi bases that host anti-ISIS Coalition troops.”

– Myles B. Caggins III, International Coalition Forces Spokesman

#UPDATE In the first hints of possible retaliation for a US drone attack that killed a top Iranian commander, mortar rounds hit an area near the US embassy in Baghdad. Moments later, two rockets slammed into an Iraqi base where US troops are deployedhttps://t.co/M8KlfQQDEE pic.twitter.com/mSPMDcsEBy — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 4, 2020

At this point, it is unclear who launched the rockets. Officials said at least six civilians were injured, but it is unknown how many may have been killed.

The Pentagon has yet to confirm any details of the incident. This rocket launch followed two other attacks near the embassy in recent days. U.S. forces were evacuated and the embassy was closed this weekend to avoid further harm.

This is developing news. Please check back later for updates.