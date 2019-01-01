Report: Sen. McConnell urged WH to release transcript President Trump’s, Ukraine President call

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:20 AM PT – Sat. Sept. 28, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly urged the White House to release the transcript of the president’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to reports Friday, McConnell told the White House the president needed to release the transcript of the call to strengthen the stance that the talk was not improper.

The Senator advised the White House to release the transcript because he reportedly believed speculation about it was becoming hard to maintain.

McConnell notably commended the White House earlier this week after it was announced the transcript would be released.