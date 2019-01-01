Trending

Report: Sen. McConnell urged WH to release transcript President Trump’s, Ukraine President call

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:20 AM PT – Sat. Sept. 28, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly urged the White House to release the transcript of the president’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., smiles as he speaks to members of the media, next to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., right, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

According to reports Friday, McConnell told the White House the president needed to release the transcript of the call to strengthen the stance that the talk was not improper.

The Senator advised the White House to release the transcript because he reportedly believed speculation about it was becoming hard to maintain.

McConnell notably commended the White House earlier this week after it was announced the transcript would be released.

