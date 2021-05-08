Report: San Diego scraps plans to build tent city for illegal immigrants

OAN Newsroom

San Diego County has rescinded its plans to build a so-called “tent city” for illegal immigrants amid public outcry. According to reports, the county sent a letter to farmers searching for agricultural land for migrants to live on while being offered California’s “wrap around” services, including mental health, schooling and health care.

UPDATE: WE STOPPED THIS! After just a few hours of public outcry, the County of San Diego just issued a "Rescission Notice" cancelling the RFP for land for a Tent City for illegals. "the State has advised the County they are no longer pursuing a search for agricultural land." https://t.co/upXNZLkIYo — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) May 6, 2021

Hours later, the county issued a “rescission notice,” following a warning from county supervisor Jim Desmond who called the plans “outrageous.” The state originally denied plans of a “tent city,” but has now officially canceled the request.

Meanwhile, as detention facilities overflow and illegal immigrants cross the border at record numbers, Kamala Harris has decided to plan a tax-payer funded visit to Guatemala. She detailed these efforts during a virtual meeting with the country’s president last week.

Additionally, seizures of fentanyl on the U.S. southern border have soared as the border crisis rages on. The opioid, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, has been smuggled into the country at record rates since the beginning of the fiscal year 2021. In response, the DEA has ramped up efforts to combat the onslaught, which was arguably caused by weakened border security under the Biden administration.

