Report: San Diego scraps plans to build tent city for illegal immigrants

FILE - In this May 26, 2010, file photo, men sit in the sun in the health ward at the Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego. Thousands of immigration detainees have been moved around the country, far from their homes, for reasons like bed availability or medical care, according to federal officials. San Diego County has approved a plan to provide attorneys to immigrants facing deportation proceedings. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, approved a $5 million, one-year pilot program. It would provide lawyers for free to those detained at Otay Mesa Detention Center, the local federal immigration detention facility. San Diego will be the first southern border county in the U.S. to provide such legal representation. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

FILE – In this May 26, 2010, file photo, men sit in the sun in the health ward at the Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Saturday, May 8, 2021

San Diego County has rescinded its plans to build a so-called “tent city” for illegal immigrants amid public outcry. According to reports, the county sent a letter to farmers searching for agricultural land for migrants to live on while being offered California’s “wrap around” services, including mental health, schooling and health care.

Hours later, the county issued a “rescission notice,” following a warning from county supervisor Jim Desmond who called the plans “outrageous.” The state originally denied plans of a “tent city,” but has now officially canceled the request.

Meanwhile, as detention facilities overflow and illegal immigrants cross the border at record numbers, Kamala Harris has decided to plan a tax-payer funded visit to Guatemala. She detailed these efforts during a virtual meeting with the country’s president last week.

Additionally, seizures of fentanyl on the U.S. southern border have soared as the border crisis rages on. The opioid, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, has been smuggled into the country at record rates since the beginning of the fiscal year 2021. In response, the DEA has ramped up efforts to combat the onslaught, which was arguably caused by weakened border security under the Biden administration.

