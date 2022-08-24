Report: Same FBI official involved in Whitmer plot & Trump raid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:27 AM PT – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

A new report reveals a connection between the alleged kidnapping plot of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. According to Just the News, FBI official Steven D’Antuono is in charge of the bureau’s field office in Washington that raided 45th President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Back in 2020, D’Antuono was in charge of the Detroit office when the Whitmer kidnapping case took place. The report cites a trial testimony which says the Detroit FBI office “instigated, encouraged and facilitated” the Whitmer plot.

Republican officials say both the Whitmer case and the Trump raid show the FBI is weaponized for political purposes. GOP officials, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, say both the Whitmer case and the Trump raid show the FBI is weaponized for political purposes.

“We’re seeing what’s happening with this Michigan kidnapping hoax, which is a total disaster for the bureau,” DeSantis noted. “You look at what’s happened with FBI agents surveil parents going to school board meetings. Who would have ever thought that? So I think when Republicans look at that and they’re upset about it, it’s against the backdrop of that conduct where basically there agencies have become the enforcement arm of one particular faction our country against everybody else.”

Suspects in the Whitmer case, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, were convicted Tuesday although they were acquitted in April on the grounds they had been entrapped by the FBI.