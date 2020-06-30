Report: Rockies sign Kemp to replace Desmond



FILE PHOTO: Jul 4, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Matt Kemp (27) makes a diving catch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Baseball MLB) *** Local Caption *** 2016-07-05T045739Z_479194651_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_MLB-SAN-DIEGO-PADRES-AT-ARIZONA-DIAMONDBACKS.JPG FILE PHOTO: Jul 4, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Matt Kemp (27) makes a diving catch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Baseball MLB) *** Local Caption *** 2016-07-05T045739Z_479194651_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_MLB-SAN-DIEGO-PADRES-AT-ARIZONA-DIAMONDBACKS.JPG

June 30, 2020

The Colorado Rockies struck a deal with veteran outfielder Matt Kemp, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday.

Nightengale reported on Twitter that the club signed Kemp to a minor-league deal. The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring training with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league contract.

The report comes one day after Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond said that he would not participate in the 2020 season. Desmond’s decision centered around concerns about his family amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as the state of the world in terms of racial and economic issues.

A three-time All-Star, Kemp is attempting to revive his career after being released by the Cincinnati Reds in May 2019. He batted .200 with one homer, five RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 60 at-bats with the Reds.

Kemp later signed with the New York Mets and was released in July without playing in a major league game.

Overall, Kemp has a .285 average over 14 big league seasons. He has 281 homers, 1,010 RBIs and 183 stolen bases while playing for the Dodgers (2006-14, 2018), San Diego Padres (2015-16), Atlanta Braves (2016-17) and Reds.

–Field Level Media