Report: Rockets launched near U.S. Embassy, Balad Air Base in Baghdad

FILE – In this photo released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Amir Kholousi, ISNA via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:42 PM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

On Saturday, one to two rockets reportedly hit near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad amid escalating tensions in the region. According to local media, the rockets were reportedly fired near Balad Air Base north of Baghdad, where U.S. troops were said to be stationed.

No injures or deaths were immediately reported and Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, the embassy has been closed and all U.S. personnel are being transferred to shelter.

Reports said a fleet of U.S. helicopters was seen descending on the scene and Iraqi military have begun securing the city.

An Iraqi police officer instructs a bulldozer while Iraqi security forces remove cement blocks and opened the streets, that were closed for security concerns, around the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with U.S. security forces. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

This attack followed several other recent airstrikes in the region, one of which was conducted by U.S. forces to eliminate Iraqi General Qasem Soleimani. Thousands attended his funeral hours before Saturday’s strike.

President Trump has called the general’s death a “flawless strike” on the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world.” During a Friday news conference, the president said Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on American diplomats and personnel. However, the general was “caught in the act” and terminated.

U.S. soldiers stand guard on the roof of the U.S. embassy while pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters set a fire in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

