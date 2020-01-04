Report: Rockets launched near U.S. Embassy, Balad Air Base in Baghdad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:42 PM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

On Saturday, one to two rockets reportedly hit near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad amid escalating tensions in the region. According to local media, the rockets were reportedly fired near Balad Air Base north of Baghdad, where U.S. troops were said to be stationed.

No injures or deaths were immediately reported and Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, the embassy has been closed and all U.S. personnel are being transferred to shelter.

Reports said a fleet of U.S. helicopters was seen descending on the scene and Iraqi military have begun securing the city.

This attack followed several other recent airstrikes in the region, one of which was conducted by U.S. forces to eliminate Iraqi General Qasem Soleimani. Thousands attended his funeral hours before Saturday’s strike.

President Trump has called the general’s death a “flawless strike” on the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world.” During a Friday news conference, the president said Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on American diplomats and personnel. However, the general was “caught in the act” and terminated.

