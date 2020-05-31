Report: Roadside bomb kills 8, injures several in Somalia

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:50 AM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

According to reports, a roadside bomb recently killed several minibus passengers in Somalia. On Sunday, investigators confirmed the bomb killed at least eight people, who were being taken from Mogadishu to a funeral home.

All the victims were said to be from the same family. Several citizens came to the aid of those injured and many had to clear out the bodies in the aftermath.

The road is frequently used by government officials, as well as security vehicles transporting and patrolling.

“The driver is my brother, Mohamed Mahamud. He had been working this road so many years, he is a minibus driver and works between Mogadishu and Wanlaweyn town. He drove from 6:30 in the morning from Ex-Control Afgoye and on the way to Wanlaweyn town. A roadside bomb exploded and killed all the people in the minibus.” – Ali Mohammed, brother of minibus driver

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident, but the region has notably been under terrorist threats for more than a decade.