Report: Rise in US disability rates coincides with vaccine rollout

FILE - A Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, June 30, 2022 recommended that COVID-19 booster shots be modified to better match more recent variants of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 10:51 AM PT – Thursday, June 30, 2022

New data shows a spike in disability rates among US adults coincided with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which is raising more questions about adverse effects. According to the data by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the number of Americans with disabilities suddenly increased last year from 30 million to 32.7 million people.

The St. Louis Fed data also shows the rate of disability remained stable between 2016 and 2020. The alarming rise in disabilities began in early 2021 just as Americans were mandated to take experimental vaccines for COVID-19. The report also shows more than 14,000 Americans reported being permanently disabled after receiving COVID shots.

In the meantime, some medical professionals are questioning the vaccine’s exact side effects. One America’s Natasha Sweatte takes a closer look.

