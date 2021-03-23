Report: Regeneron antibody drug reduces risk of hospitalization by 70% in late-stage trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Drug maker Regeneron has been getting ready to produce its coronavirus antibody drug.

According to results from a large clinical trial shared on Monday, the pharmaceutical company’s antibody drug is able to reduce the hospitalization risk of COVID-19 by roughly 70 percent.

The company said it intends to seek FDA authorization for distribution of a lower dose of the antibody drug after research showed the lower amount had similar effects to the higher dose.

Back in October, President Trump praised the effectiveness of Regeneron’s drug after receiving the drug himself when testing positive for COVID-19. “They gave me Regeneron and it was like unbelievable,” he recounted. “I felt good Immediately.”

#COVID19 news: We’re announcing new positive Phase 3 data demonstrating the effect of our investigational antibody cocktail in reducing risk of hospitalization or death, and duration of symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19: https://t.co/drN2lVbhDj pic.twitter.com/e4J4pxivxE — Regeneron (@Regeneron) March 23, 2021

Additionally, Regeneron said its drug can be now given as a shot instead of vein infusion. The company is expected to produce more than 2 million doses this year.