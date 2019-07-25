Report: RB Ajayi cleared in ACL recovery



Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi

Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared on Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.

Per the report, teams have been informed, and Ajayi is expected to join a new team soon.

The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games with 45 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He has not drawn much reported interest since becoming a free agent in March.

Ajayi joined Philadelphia via trade from Miami midway through 2017 and helped the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title that year. He reached the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins in 2016, rushing 260 times for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns.

He has 2,516 rushing yards and 13 scores across 42 games through four seasons.

Many teams were concerned about Ajayi’s right knee and his long-term availability when he came out of Boise State, contributing to his slide to the fifth round in 2015.

–Field Level Media