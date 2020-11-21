Report: Raptors sign VanVleet to four-year, $85 million deal

November 21, 2020

The Toronto Raptors re-signed guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, $85 million deal on Saturday, according to a report from The Athletic.

The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, represents a remarkable payday for VanVleet, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time in what is now known as the G League. He quickly emerged as a valuable backcourt contributor, and he played a key role in the Raptors’ run to a championship in 2019.

In four seasons with Toronto, VanVleet has averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds. He is coming off his most productive season, in which he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 boards in 54 games, all of them starts.

VanVleet recently spoke about his future during a podcast interview with longtime NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter.

“I don’t have to tell people that I value winning,” said VanVleet, who played collegiately at Wichita State. “Look at my story, do your research, I’ve never been on a losing team in my entire life. That’s what I’m about and that’s just what it is.

“I’ve won a championship and now it’s time to cash out. I’m 26, I’m only four years in, I feel like I’m on the verge of blossoming even more with more of a lead role and just taking more responsibility in my game.”

VanVleet joins forward Pascal Siakam as Raptors players who are under contract for the next four years.

–Field Level Media