Report: Privacy and security flaws rampant in smart home devices

UPDATED 4:05 PM PT — Sunday, December 1, 2019

Top security specialists are sounding the alarm on the growing number of cyber vulnerabilities in smart home devices. The editor of the Mozilla Foundation’s Internet Health Report posted a blog on ways tech companies collect user data without providing any alerts or transparent opt-out options.

Author Solana Larsen warned that these issues are rampant in smart devices like high-tech doorbells, fitness trackers and even automatic food dispensers for pets.

Why aren't there more super secure and private smart home devices? We asked dozens of experts, and created this: our first Internet Health Report special edition. It's a companion to @mozilla's buyer's guide for connected devices. Read before you shop! https://t.co/JBJIDGGbdC — Solana Larsen (@solanasaurus) November 20, 2019

“The more smart devices you add to your home, the more potential points of entry for a hacker you are opening yourself up to,” explained educational YouTuber Arran Lomas. “All it takes is one vulnerability, one weak password, for a hacker to enter your home network and take complete control of any of your smart devices.”

Cyber professionals are urging consumers to publicly rate tech companies on their privacy and security to help increase accountability.

