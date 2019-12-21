Report: President Trump to tighten sanctions on North Korea if it conducts ballistic missile test

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:42 AM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

President Trump may tighten sanctions against North Korea if the country follows through with its so-called “Christmas gift” threat. On Saturday, The New York Times reported the White House is prepared to ask the UN Security Council to increase economic pressure on Pyongyang if the country conducts a long-range missile test.

This came after North Korea threatened the U.S., saying it will make the major provocation if Washington does not concede to their demands for a nuclear deal before the end of the year.

During a press briefing at the Pentagon on Friday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. will not tolerate a long-range missile test from North Korea before the end of the year.

“I have two functions here, as I have said before. One is to ensure that we are in a high state of readiness, prepared to fight and win tonight, if need be. I am confident in that. Secondly, to enable our diplomats. So, I remain hopeful that we could get the process started again and remain on the diplomatic path.”

– Mark Esper, United States Secretary of Defense

Reports said if North Korea follows through with its so-called “Christmas gift” threat, the aggression could end denuclearization talks and cause a major setback in relations between the two countries.

However, some have questioned whether North Korea is bluffing in order to pressure Washington into making a deal that favors Pyongyang. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said the country is unlikely to follow through on the provocation. He added the U.S. should not give in to a deal, since the peninsula will never give up its nuclear weapons.

“The North Koreans are very happy to declare they will give up their nuclear weapons program, particularly when it’s for tangible economic benefit. But they never get around to doing it. I think the inescapable conclusion is they’re happy to sell that same bridge over and over again, but there’s no serious chance they will voluntarily give it up.”

– John Bolton, Former National Security Adviser

Others were not so dismissive. Chinese officials traveled to the U.S. on Friday, urging Washington to resume talks and re-patch ties with North Korea.

“During the talks with the U.S. side, we made clear again that we hope the U.S. and DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) will resume dialogue as soon as possible, meet each other halfway and work together to figure out an effective approach to build up mutual trust and handle disputes appropriately,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is closely watching North Korea in the coming days for any signs of a missile launch or nuclear test. U.S. military officials stated the administration has no plans to destroy the potential missile or intercept it once it is launched.

