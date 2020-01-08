Report: President Trump ready to begin new nuclear talks with Iran

OAN Newsroom

President Trump is reportedly seeing an opportunity to restart talks with Iran regarding a new nuclear deal. According to Senate Armed Service Committee Chair Jim Inhofe, the president told him on Tuesday night that he is ready to negotiate with Iran.

Inhofe said the president was pleased that no Americans were killed in the Iranian missile attack and believes that opened the door for new talks.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” said President Trump. “No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces and an early warning system that worked very well.”

This came after Iran vowed it would no longer adhere to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

During Wednesday’s televised address to the nation, President Trump said the U.S. is ready to embrace peace.

The president encouraged the U.K., France, Russia and China to break away from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and work together on a new deal. He suggested drafting a deal that would ensure Iran’s aggression comes to an end while allowing “Iran to become a thriving and prosperous nation.” He added the U.S. is ready to embrace peace for all who seek it.

President Trump said U.S. military installations in the region sustained minimal damage in the attack, but added the U.S. has a great and powerful military that is ready for anything.

