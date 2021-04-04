Report: President Trump racked-up more support from Latino community

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Democrats are still scratching their heads over how President Trump gained ground in the Latino community in 2020. According to reports, the Latino vote for President Trump surged during the 2020 presidential election. His popularity jumped more than 120 percent in several key states.

Democrat-aligned research organizations, including Equis Labs, claimed the newfound supporters favored President Trump’s immigration policies. Supporters were also critics of Democrat lawmakers shutting down schools and economies.

Political analysts are champing-at-the bit to see if this trend continues into the 2022 midterm elections and beyond.