Report: President Trump racked-up more support from Latino community

US President Donald Trump arrives for a roundtable rally with Latino supporters.  (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Democrats are still scratching their heads over how President Trump gained ground in the Latino community in 2020. According to reports, the Latino vote for President Trump surged during the 2020 presidential election. His popularity jumped more than 120 percent in several key states.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 07: Supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Clark County Election Department on November 7, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Around the country, supporters of presidential candidate Joe Biden are taking to the streets to celebrate after news outlets have declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden winner over President Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential race. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 07: Supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Clark County Election Department on November 7, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Democrat-aligned research organizations, including Equis Labs, claimed the newfound supporters favored President Trump’s immigration policies. Supporters were also critics of Democrat lawmakers shutting down schools and economies.

Political analysts are champing-at-the bit to see if this trend continues into the 2022 midterm elections and beyond.

