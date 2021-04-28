Report: President Trump planning to bring back MAGA rallies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

President Trump is gearing up to possibly restart his Make America Great Again rallies as early as May. According to a source close to President Trump Wednesday, the event setup may be different but the same vendors will be used.

The idea for a MAGA rally reboot gained traction after Trump vowed to travel to Alaska to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Reports also said the 45th President may want to use the rallies to communicate with supporters after he was kicked off social media platforms by Big Tech giants like Twitter.

President Trump also hinted at doing another rally in an interview with Dan Bongino on Wednesday.

“I never tell you this in person, but we need a Trump rally. Can you throw one soon, just for fun?” questioned Bongino.

“We’ll do one soon,” President Trump answered. “They love the rallies. We did 56 rallies and we never had an empty slot or seat.”

Anticipation has been mounting as supporters await a possible announcement on whether he will run for president again in 2024.

However, President Trump’s office has not responded to the MAGA rally rumors.

